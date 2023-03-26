Spiritualist remanded for chewing finger of safety officer at Assin Fosu

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Assin Fosu Magistrate Court, presided by Abdul Majid Illiasu, has remanded a 36-year-old spiritualist, Iddi Olaxy Mohammed, affectionately called Money God, into police custody, for allegedly chewing the finger of a labourer of a road construction firm in Assin Fosu.



According to the prosecution, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, the first accused person, Evans Appiah-Adjei, 37, is a labourer with Shimizu Dai Nippon (JV), a Japanese construction firm working on Assin Fosu- Assin Praso asphalt overlay motor road as a safety officer of the company, while the second accused is a spiritualist based in Assin Akomfode in the Assin North District.



The prosecution said, on March 21,2023, at about 10:30 am the first accused was assigned to direct traffic at a section of the road.



In the course of his work, he spotted the second accused person, Iddi Olaxy Mohammed, using the unapproved route by walking on the freshly asphalted area of the road, he confronted and directed him to use the designated approved route but the second accused allegedly declined the instruction.



The fact presented at the court indicated that, in an attempt by the first accused to further prevent the second accused from using the said unapproved route, the second accused slapped the first accused.



He also retaliated by hitting him with a shovel resulting in a fierce street fight which led to the division of the second accused’s left ear into two with a deep cut on the neck.



During the scuffle, the first accused’s right thump also fell in the gaping mouth of the second accused which he bit heavily getting him injured.



Police proceeded to the scene to effect an arrest and charged them with acts tending conducive to the breach of public peace, contrary to section 298 of the criminal offences act 29/60, and subsequently arraigned them before the court.



The first accused, Evans Appiah-Adjei pleaded guilty with explanation, while the second accused, Iddi a.k.a Money God pleaded guilty outrightly to the count.



Meanwhile, the lawyer of the second accused, Isaac Aggrey Fynn pleaded bail for his client but the court refused to grant it.



However, the court remanded the suspects into police custody to reappear on March 29, 2023, following the plea by the prosecutor to allow the police to carry out further investigation.