Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Spending long hours in bushes with their girlfriends cause of rise in motorbike theft in Navrongo – Police

Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander, DSP Oppong Agyare Francis has blamed the recent snatching of motorbikes in the area on the long hours spent in bushes smooching their girlfriend's whiles leaving their motorbikes to the mercy of thieves.



Stealing of motorbikes in the Upper East region is currently on the rise.



Motorbike thieves do not only go to the homes of the victims and also attack them while they are riding but also go to Churches to steal the motors.



Commenting on the rise in the number of stolen motorbikes, Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander, DSP Oppong Agyare Francis said the Police have picked intelligence that especially in Navrongo, the youth are to be blamed for the numerous bikes stolen.



According to him, the youth are said to park their motorbikes in obscure places and enter the bushes with their girlfriends to engage in illicit acts and that gives the thieves the impetus to steal their motors.



He asked that the youth desist from such acts and the robberies will reduce drastically.



Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander, DSP Oppong Agyare Francis was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio when he made this known.



“One thing our intelligence has gathered is that sometimes, some of the youth will leave their motorbikes in the open, enter a bush with their women doing what they want to do and at the end lose their sense and thieves will come for their motorbikes. Most of the motorbike snatching incidents are caused by this attitude by the youth. So, I’m appealing that if the youth stop this behavior, cases of motorbike snatching will decrease.”



