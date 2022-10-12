Speeding vehicle kills 12-year-old girl at Kotwi

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A young girl believed to be 12-year-old has met her untimely death after she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.



The unfortunate accident occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 5:00 pm.



Some eyewitness who narrated the story to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the girl was crossing the road when the Nissan Navara Pick-Up with registration number AC-884-21 hit her.



"She had just gotten off a commercial vehicle and was crossing the road, but was knocked down by the vehicle."



"Some Emergency Medical Attendants and Paramedics who rushed to the scene declared the girl dead and left her at the scene”. A witness told OTEC News.



Meanwhile, police in the area were at the scene to help ease the vehicular traffic caused by the accident.



The body was however conveyed to the mortuary for further investigations.