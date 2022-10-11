Speed up the prosecution of Nana Agraada - Nana Obiri Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen has reiterated that the Police Service and the Judiciary should speed up the prosecution of Patricia Asiedua affectionally known as Nana Agraada for allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.



Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, he started that the matter is of public interest hence the Police and Judiciary should speed up prosecution to determine the truth of the matter.



"If the matter is before court I will not go into details but am urging the Police and the Judiciary to speed up with prosecution because I remember Agraada has been arrested before for a similar offence but the issue it didn't go anywhere."



Nana Agradaa is said to have announced the alleged money doubling taking place at her church, Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra via her TV station.



Members of the church say, Nana Agradaa took money from them with the promise of doubling it for them last Friday but failed to honour the promise despite receiving the money.



The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.



This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.



The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.