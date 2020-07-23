General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Speed up probe into Hawa Koomson’s shooting and punish offenders - Majority Leader

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Majority Leader of Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says the circumstances leading to the firing of shots by Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson are not clear hence would desist from commenting on it.



The legislator who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the narratives surrounding the action by the Minister are unclear.



To him, the police must speed their probe and ensure that those who deserve punishment are punished.



"I have decided not to comment on this issue until there is clarity. I will comment but not now. The narratives are not clear. The Minister’s secretary has stated that the minister never fired a shot. The Minister has also admitted firing warning shots in self-defence. Another eye witness has given a separate narrative. And so, it would not be proper for me to comment when the narrative is unclear. I will appeal to the police to speed up the probe and punish anyone who deserves to be punished.”



Hawa Koomson has admitted firing gunshots at a voter registration centre in the Awutu Senya Constituency.



There was a confrontation at a registration centre in the constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020, which led to gunshots being fired and motorbikes being burnt.



“When I got the information that people were being bused from some places into my constituency, I couldn’t sit down for people to come and register in my constituency and elect an MP for the people of Kasoa…I work with men because I can’t work with women alone in this political enterprise. None of my men had guns on them when we got to the centre, I fired the shots myself. Yes, I gave those warning shots to protect myself,” she said.





