Special delegates conference results show Bawumia is the man to lead NPP in 2024 - John Kumah

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah, has stated the overwhelming victory of the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended super delegates conference by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Ashanti Region, is a clear indication that he's the man to lead NPP come 2024.



The Deputy Finance Minister has observed that Dr. Bawumia's resounding victory in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold, has confirmed earlier claims by the rank and file of the party that the vice president is currently the most marketable among all the ten candidates.



The Ejisu MP in an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Saturday, August 26, 2023, said results from the super delegates conference particularly that of the Ashanti Region will set the tone for who the next flagbearer will be.



"One thing I was very sure of is that the Ashanti Region will lead the task to vote massively for the one they believe can lead the party to win the 2024 general polls, and the numbers will speak for themselves", he said.



Super Delegates Conference in Ashanti Region



The vice president was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates in the Ashanti region by amassing 97 votes out of the total 118 votes cast to beat his main rivals Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who had ten and six votes respectively.



Former minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto garnered five votes with the remaining six candidates getting nothing out of the total votes cast.



The Super Delegates Conference was held on August 26, 2023, across the country to elect five out of the ten flagbearer aspirants for its national conference with the Ashanti Region holding the conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST.



Clear message



Some bigwigs in the party who before the super delegates conference predicted that the Ashanti Region would be the deciding factor in the November 4, conference said the results from the region show that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be leading the party.



The results from the party's super delegates conference across the country have sparked optimism among party members, positioning the vice president of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a giant contender for the NPP's flagbearer position.