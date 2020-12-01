Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting starts in earnest in Upper East

Voting at Garu district has started with all Covid-19 protocols followed without challenges at various polling stations.



Mr David Amoah, District E.C Officer in Garu noted that out of 106 personnel expected to cast their ballots, 27 had voted by 08:00hrs.



“voting started without any challenge recorded and we have no other option than to send away any security personnel who report to the polling station to vote without face masks”. Mr Amoah stressed in an interview with the GNA in Garu.



“We want to be transparent as possible to avoid any challenges and since all voting materials have been made available for this voting exercise to be successful, we expect all to cooperate for a successful voting exercise”. He added.



The E.C Officer said the polling station was peaceful and said that party agents were also available to ensure the exercise was devoid of mistrust.



Meanwhile, at the House of chiefs in the Bolgatanga Central, where there are polling stations A and B, about 800 security personnel are expected to vote there.



At the time of the visit by GNA, the EC personnel were busy putting social distancing measures in place.



At 11:00hrs, 400 personnel and some media persons had voted and notably among them was DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, Upper East Regional Police Commander.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr George Awuni, Presiding Officer for Bolgatanga Central constituency said the exercise started at 07:05 hours and was moving smoothly.



He said, as at 08:09hours polling station 'A' had recorded 68 people who had successfully voted for both Presidential and Parliamentary elections, while polling station 'B' recorded 70 turnouts.



On COVID-19 protocols, the GNA observed that measures such as hand washing facilities, social distancing as well as compulsory wearing of the face were enforced.



Special voters are personnel of the EC, Security agencies, Media practitioners, among others who would be designated to various election day assignments.

