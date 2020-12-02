Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Special Voting ends successfully at Sandema

A total of 358 cast their ballots at the close of polls

The special voting exercise in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region has successfully ended without any challenges encountered.



A total of 358 cast their ballots at the close of polls at 1700hours out of 394 electorates expected to vote in the special voting exercise in the Constituency.



The atmosphere at the polling centre, located at the premises of the District Police Station, was generally calm as voters went through the exercise without any operational hiccups.



Some voters shared their experiences with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after casting their ballots saying the process was smooth.



Madam Nancy Abagana, told the GNA after voting, that “By the grace of God the process was okay. All the COVID-19 protocols were observed. Without face mask or shield, you are not allowed to join the queue.”



She said her temperature was checked and the one centimetre social distancing protocol was also observed, “So far, I think everything is in order.”



Another voter, Mr Collins Asaliwin said the exercise was a little different with the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols. “Looking at the COVID-19 situation, when you arrive, you are made to wash your hands with soap under running water, with your face mask on.”



He said even though the process appeared smooth to the category of voters who were in the elite class, the number of Candidates on the ballot paper were too many and may pose a challenge to the uneducated, especially the elderly from the rural communities on December 7.



“I foresee that challenge coming, looking at the number of Candidates we have on the ballot paper this particular year, you realise that is not as compared to previous years. This particular year we have 11 candidates vying for the Presidency.



“With that alone, some of the uneducated will find it difficult to locate the Candidate they will want to vote for. I see that to be a big challenge. The political parties should take up the responsibility to educate their supporters,” he said.









