Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special Voting: Candidates in Adenta take up agent duties

play videoMohammed Ramadan of the NDC and Yaw Buaben Asamoa of the NPP

The Electoral Commission of Ghana today Tuesday, December 1, 2020, conducted a special voting exercise across all constituencies in the country ahead of the December 7, presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



While political parties have over the years relied on their members to perform monitoring duties during elections, parliamentary candidates in the Adenta Constituency taking advantage of the law assumed the role of party agents in the special voting exercise.



At the Adenta Divisional Police Headquarters where the election is being held in the constituency, candidates including the New Patriotic Party’s Yaw Buaben Asamoa and the National Democratic Congress’s Adamu Ramadan were all present at the polling station when GhanaWeb visited the police station this morning.



They were present at the polling station as party agents representing themselves and their political parties and ensuring vigilance was applied to the processes of the exercise.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Abu Ramadan of the NDC expressed optimism that he was going to emerge winner of the special voting exercise and in extension win the Adenta parliamentary seat come December 7.



“Unfortunately counting won’t be done at the end of the day but if counting was going to be done at the end of the day, I am very sure that we will be victorious. Because people have seen what the government has done and people have seen what Yaw Buaben Asamoa has done in this constituency and they are not satisfied with it. So clearly there is a new direction, there is a new dawn coming and there is a new Member of Parliament coming,” he said.



On his part, the incumbent Member of Parliament seeking another term in office, Yaw Buaben Asamoa described the process as fantastic and reposed confidence in the Electoral Commission to organise a free and fair election come December 7 when the entire nation goes to the polls.



Speaking on his chances in the elections, Mr Buaben Asamoa declared victory for himself and his flagbearer, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 2020 polls.



“We are winning, the NPP is winning. Nana Addo is winning in Adenta, I am winning in Adenta and Nana Addo is winning the entire nation as president. We are winning, it’s clear, it’s very clear,” he confidently declared.



The Adenta constituency owing to its history is tipped to be one of the most fiercely contested constituencies in the 2020 elections.



Ahead of the elections, the NPP and the NDC, which are the two main political parties have expressed optimism in winning the constituency in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections is conducting special voting across the 275 polling stations in the country.



In all, over one hundred and nine thousand persons made up of security officers, media persons as well as officials of the Electoral Commission will be participating in today’s exercise.









