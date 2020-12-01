General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting: Body language of voters shows I've won hands down - Boniface

play videoMember of Parliament for Madina, Abu-Bakar Siddique Boniface

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Madina, Abu-Bakar Siddique Boniface, has expressed confidence in emerging winner of the special voting exercise in the constituency ahead of the main elections on December 7.



According to the Minister of State at the Presidency, his conviction comes from reading the demeanor of voters who have been trooping in at the Madina Divisional Police Headquarters to cast their votes in today’s special voting exercise.



To him, the sense of victory is only a precursor of his imminent victory come December 7.



“Me, I believe I’ve already won for the special votes. I feel very confident that I will win at this polling station because the body language of most of them was enough; smiling at me, even though one’s smile will not justify. However, sometimes if you are very good in body language, you’ll realise that these people, most of them, are for me. Last four years, I won and this time too I am very optimistic of winning and once I’ve won, it’s a done deal. We are winning Madina hands down,” he said.



The incumbent MP for Madina who has employed himself as an agent for the election, however, expressed confidence in the voting process, saying his belief is that the calm and orderliness that has characterized the special voting exercise will be translated into events of December 7.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections is conducting special voting across the 275 polling stations in the country.



In all over one hundred and nine thousand persons made up of security officers, media persons as well as officials of the Electoral Commission will be participating in today’s exercise.









