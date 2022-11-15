Special Prosecutor commences investigation on Adu Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, has said his office has commenced an investigation into the actions of Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.



This comes after the president terminated the minister's appointment and referred him to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations and allegations of corruption levelled against him.



“By a letter dated 14 November 2022 and referenced OPS 305/1/22/1106, the Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance contained in an investigative exposé published by Tiger Eye PI. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled 'Galamsey Economy'".



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigation into the actions of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, Galamsey Economy.” The press release stated.



Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed the Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.



Among other things, the deputy minister who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.



It was based on this the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



