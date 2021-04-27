Special Prosecutor: Don’t interfere like you did to Amidu - Appiah Ofori to Nana Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Anti-corruption campaigner, Mr P.C. Appiah Ofori has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP-Government to ensure that all challenges faced by the past Special Prosecutor (SP), Mr Martin Amidu is addressed before the incoming SP starts work.



He also urged the NPP government to resource the incoming SP to enable him work efficiently.



His advice comes after Kissi Agyebeng was pencilled for the Special Prosecutor position.



The legal practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Mr Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated as the next Special Prosecutor (SP).



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr P.C. Appiah identified that too much interference during Martin Amidu’s tenure did not help him do his work as expected.



He advised the NPP-Government to cut down the interferences and allow the new SP to work independently.



“The interference during Martin Amidu’s tenure is a lesson to government. When the interference is too much and the culprits are not punished, it does not help. President Akufo-Addo has appointed a Special Prosecutor to fight corruption, and protect public purse for the benefit of the citizens. He should ensure that all the Problems Martin Amidu faced are addressed. The SP should also be allowed to work without interference so that he brings to book those who are corrupt,” he advised.



Mr P.C. Appiah noted that although corruption reduced when Martin Amidu was in office, it is on the rise now, especially after Martin Amidu left office.



He advised the incoming SP to boldly deal with corrupt people without fear or favour.



“He should take the Auditor General’s report, the past one up to the present time, and prosecute those who have been exposed for engaging in corrupt practices,”.



Kissi Agyebeng



Mr Agyebeng is the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal – the body which determines appeals from parties aggrieved by decisions of the National Communications Authority (NCA) on issues such as the closure of radio stations – and one of the best-known lawyers in the country.



He is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a law firm based in Accra.