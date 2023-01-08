Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin did well in 2022 – Majority Leader praises

Politics of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader in Parliament Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has heaped praises on the Speaker of Parliament Right Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin saying he did a good job in the year 2022.



“I will say the Speaker has done well”, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is aslo the Minister of Parliamentary affairs disclosed in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.



The Suame lawmaker has on numerous occasions clashed with the speaker for certain decisions he took in the house and openly criticized his longtime friend on his job.



In fact, at a point in time, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu openly accused the Right Hon Alban Bagbin of being bias in line of his official duties.



However, speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, he categorically stated that, the Speaker has indeed done a great job for Parliament in the past year after he took office in 2021.



According to him, though there were lapses in the work of the Speaker, considering everything put together, Alban Bagbin did his best.



“There are a lot of things the Speaker of Parliament has done for the House. However, there are two or three things which I have said I disagree. But all together, I will say that he has done well”, he said.



