Speaker calls for active participation of public in governance to restore trust in political leadership

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin, has underscored the importance of political leadership in rebuilding public trust through the active involvement of the people in governance.



He made these remarks during the launch of the Citizens' Bureau in Parliament, as part of the Speaker's Opened Parliament Initiatives, on Monday, August 31, 2023.



During the launch, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, emphasised the significance of the Citizens' Bureau for the nation, while Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, stressed the need to ensure that citizens' inputs are genuinely reflected in the legislative processes, including the council of state, to motivate and sustain public participation.



In his address, the Speaker acknowledged the growing lack of trust in political leadership across the continent and the potential threat it poses to democratic governance.



He expressed concerns about this trend and highlighted the imperative of adopting measures to address these challenges.



Speaker Bagbin stressed that restoring trust in leadership requires the active participation of the public in governance.



Moreover, the Speaker highlighted that Parliament must ensure that the voices and inputs of the public are genuinely reflected in the laws and policies formulated.



The newly launched Citizens' Bureau in Parliament is expected to play a crucial role in promoting public involvement. By providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, opinions, and ideas, it seeks to bridge the gap between the people and their elected representatives, facilitating a more inclusive and representative decision-making process.