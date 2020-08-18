General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Spare us the blackmail, betrayal - Ex-Minister flares up over 'papa no' tag on Mahama

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has flared up over insinuations and aspersions cast at former President John Dramani in the ongoing ‘papa no’ saga.



The name of the NDC flagbearer has featured prominently as the mystery man whom musician Mzbel and Tracy Boakye are fighting over.



The two ladies have in separate interviews denied those rumours, holding that the ex-president has nothing to do with their beef.



Over the weekend, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah issued a threat that John Mahama’s second coming dreams will be shattered should she open up.



Responding to the threats on Instagram, Rachel Appoh raised the suspicion of a plot aimed at tarnishing the image of John Mahama.



She dared the people mentioning Mahama’s name to back their claims with evidence.



She expressed that their mission to derail the ambitions of John Mahama and the NDC will be unsuccessful.



“You people should shut up and get it straight. Nobody can bring NDC down I swear, maybe in your dreams. You people should stop the nonsense and stop mentioning our leaders names in your beef. Provide DNA test with any NDC guru's name. Spare us with your brag, blackmail and betrayal. NDC is too focused”, she stated.





