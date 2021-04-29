Spare no person involved in galamsey - Kwamena Duncan to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan says President Nana Akufo-Addo must not spare any government official or member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) involved in galamsey to prove his commitment to the fight against galamsey.



Kwamena Duncan believed the President must check his backyard too to expose any person caught in galamsey business.



The President opened a national dialogue on small-scale mining, calling for a national consensus to stop the menace.



In line with the President's objective, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has embarked on a mission to address the problem.



He has pledged his full commitment to ending the menace.



On a visit to the Western Region, the Minister vowed to "stop the illegalities without fear or favour. No matter which political party is involved".



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwamena Duncan directed a message to the President.



"The President shouldn't spare any person. If his investigations expose that a leader of his party or government official is involved, he must kill him and save the thousand . . . if the President doesn't take such steps to protect our water and lands, I shudder to think about how the landscape will look like in the next 5/10 years. The possibility looms that, if we don't take the necessary measures quickly and save these things, it won't take long before we start importing water into this country," he told the President.



Kwamena Duncan was however confident that President Nana Addo won't shield any NPP folk, government officials, traditional leaders among others involved in illegal mining.



"I have huge trust in the President".