Sowutuom, Nima: Canadian government warns citizens in Accra to avoid these 6 suburbs at night

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Government of Canada has updated its Travel Advisory for Ghana advising it’s citizens in Accra to avoid some 6 places including Ashaiman and Nima.



Updated on 9th January, the new travel advice said visitors to Ghana must exercise high caution as “Crime has steadily increased in the recent years in Ghana, especially in large cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and their surroundings.”



In Accra, the Canadian government noted that “several violent incidents have occurred in the following Greater Accra neighbourhoods:



Agbogbloshie



Ashaiman



Avenor



Ezoic



Nima



Sowutuom



Sukura



They therefore advised their citizens to “avoid going into these neighbourhoods at night”.



Violent crimes In Ghana



The report added more information on violent crimes in Ghana advising citizens on what to do when they face arm robbery situations.



“Violent crime, such as armed robbery, home invasions and kidnapping, occurs. Thieves often target affluent areas where foreigners live. They sometimes carry firearms. In some cases, they have seriously assaulted their victims for failing to comply.”



Armed robberies of vehicles at night also occur and armed attacks have been reported along the Accra–Tema and Accra–Kumasi–Tamale highways.



- Ensure that windows and doors in your residence are secured

- If you are the victim of an armed robbery, don’t resist

- Limit intercity travel to daytime hours