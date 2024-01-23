Sosu introduces amendment bill to make community service an option under criminal offence act

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has introduced a new bill in parliament, aimed at amending the current Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).



The proposed amendments seek to revolutionise the justice system by introducing innovative alternatives to traditional custodial sentences and fines for minor offences.



The proposed bill, when passed, will allow for the incorporation of community service and a bond of good behaviour as viable alternatives to the conventional punitive measures.



This legislative initiative reflects a commitment to fostering a more rehabilitative and community-oriented approach to justice.



The bill suggests that community service could provide individuals convicted of minor offences with an opportunity to give back to the community while serving their sentences.



This alternative will not only help in the reintegration of offenders, but also contribute positively to the well-being of society.



Additionally, the proposed bond of good behaviour would require individuals to commit to certain conditions and behaviours as a means of avoiding custodial sentences.



This approach encourages personal responsibility and accountability, while offering a chance for rehabilitation without resorting to traditional punitive measures.



NW/AE