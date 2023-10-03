Sosu goes vulgar on government at the #OccupyBoG protest

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The ongoing #OccupyBoGProtest, organised by the Minority Members of Parliament, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and concerned citizens, has seen passionate calls and vocal demands for the removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, from office.



One of these people was the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, whose viral video has gotten a lot of people talking, particularly due to its strong language directed at the government.



Speaking in an interview during the protest, Sosu, who did not mince words in the Ga language, expressed his frustrations with the government on how it is handling economic and governance issues, stated that if he were not a Member of Parliament, he would have insulted them.



“As you see us here, we are gutter boys. What have we done to deserve this treatment? Why are they killing us like this? Had I not been a member of parliament I would have insulted their mothers,” he said in Ga and interpreted into English.



NW/AE



