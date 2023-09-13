Sosu goes 'berserk' over voter's registration challenges in Madina

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, was left frustrated by the challenges at the registration centre for the limited voter’s registration exercise in his constituency on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



The MP took to social media to rant about the happenings at the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) office in Madina.



In a live Facebook, Sosu said that less than ten people had been registered all day because the equipment of the commission were not functioning properly.



“It is not really going well. Our party’s position is very clear that the Electoral Commission is hatching a grand agenda to deny Ghanaians the opportunity to register and vote. Right here in Madina that is happening and I cannot hide my disappointment.



“Early this morning we rallied our people, mobilised them and we came here to do the registration. As at now, I think only about 8 people have gone through the process. How can you wake up at dawn and come here to register and from morning to now only 8 people, only 8 (have registered)?" he lamented.



He added, “As we speak now there are only two kits that are here for the registration, why? Look, the Madina Constituency has a total population of about 250,000 people, the first-time voters are a considerable number of people. As we speak now you can see people all over the place. These people have been here since dawn, some come all the way from Danfam and far away villages“.



The legislator warned that if steps are not taken to ensure that the problems are resolved, the youth of Madina would take to the streets.



He added that the EC is endangering the democracy of Ghana by refusing to listen to advice to open more registration centres for the limited voter’s registration exercise.



He, therefore, called on the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishop Conference and other Civil Society Organisations to speak up and call the EC to order.



