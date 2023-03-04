Sophia Akuffo trends after Independence Day comments

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

The immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is drawing praise from Ghanaians following her comments on the celebration of the Independence Day of Ghana which falls on Monday, March 6, 2023.



The former Chief Justice in an interview with Citi FM spoke about the need for the government to reconsider spending funds on Independence Day celebrations.



She said that Independence Day should not be reduced to just merry-making and matching.



"I think whatever money is going to be spent on this celebration with everybody going to the Volta region, if they had selected a deprived district and built a new school or selected a ramshackle district hospital or health centre and upgraded it and named it Independence School or Independence Hospital, it will be good.



“Then every year they pick a region and a project and do it, that would be money better spent…this will inure to the benefit of the people, and it will last, but they are going to talk, march, eat and come back and then that’s all,” she is quoted to have said.



Most Ghanaians on social media seem to agree with the comments made by the former Chief Justice.



Some Ghanaians on Twitter are saying that there is no need to spend hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedi on Independence Day in this current economic difficulty.



A Tweep commended Sophia Akuffo for her comments and urged other leading figures in the country to take a clue from her.



“God bless Fmr CJ. Sophia Akuffo. Unlike the scumbags who call themselves 'elders' @ Martey, Asante Antwi, Onyinah, Otabil, Opuni Frimpong, Gifty Afennyi Dadzie, etc,” a Tweep wrote.



