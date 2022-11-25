‘Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose’ – Mahama confident of Black Stars ‘revival’

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in the Otto Addo-led Black Stars team despite their opening day loss against Portugal in the World Cup.



Mahama believes that the loss has afforded the team the opportunity to warm themselves into the competition and that they will take it valuable lessons and build on same.



“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but it gives me confidence that we will do well. We still have Uruguay and South Korea and I’m sure … it takes Ghana sometime to settle. This first game has settled us, there is still hope,” he told the media at his office on Thursday.



“We have warmed ourselves into the competition. They played very well, very confident. The boys have talent and so this is a Black Stars for now and for the future so let’s give them all our performance,” he added.



The former president held a public viewing event for the game at his Cantonments office with hundreds trooping in to watch the game on a giant screen.



The fought hard but came away with a 3-2 defeat at the end of the regulation time.



Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.



Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty was canceled out by a Dede Ayew strike but the Portuguese went ahead with two quick goals before Osman Bukari pulled one back late in the game.



The Portuguese, however, held on to take the full points. Ghana next plays against South Korea who drew their first game against Uruguay.



