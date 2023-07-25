'Something significant' found by OSP during search in Cecilia Dapaah's house - Report

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

The ongoing investigations of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed ‘something significant’ from the suspect’s house.



This was contained in a news report published on citinewsroom.com, and sourced from a close source to the website.



According to the report, although the specific ‘significant’ thing is not known by name, it is expected that the OSP will update the country on the progress of its investigations so far.



The report however said that other relatives of Cecilia Dapaah are also expected to be interrogated as part of the investigations.



Also, the report said that the OSP has since served the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources with the declaration of income and property forms.



Cecilia Dapaah resigned as minister on Saturday, July 22, 2023, following public criticism about the monies stolen from her home.



The former minister, in her letter of resignation addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies could affect the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home, as captured by many reports, has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



