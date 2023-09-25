Someone who does not even pay his houseboy is presidential material – Ken jabs Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at one of his contenders for the position, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over claims by the vice president’s supporters that he is not a "presidential material".



Speaking to members of the NPP during his US tour over the weekend, Ken Agyapong said that he has created thousands of well-paying jobs for Ghanaians, but the vice president, whom people are saying is presidential material, has no job creation to his name.



Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, added that even the house help of Dr. Bawumia is paid for by the government.



“Every entrepreneur has a creative mind... I have been able to employ over 7,000 Ghanaians, and you tell me I am not a presidential material while the person who you say is a presidential material’s houseboy is paid by the government.



“You say this guy is presidential material. Someone who would not have anything to do when you remove him from the government today is a presidential material,” he said in Twi.



“You don’t pay your bill and you come out saying you’re a presidential material. Your pocket is empty and you say you are presidential material, your pocket is empty. The government is paying for your house girl, the government is paying for your gardener, the government is paying for your security… I pay people who pay their children's school fees and give chop money every day. The two of us who is a presidential material?” he quizzed.



The Assin Central legislator said that people are saying that he is not "presidential material” because of criticisms of the government, but that would not stop him.



He said that it is sad that Ghana, with all of its natural resources, is not a prosperous nation, adding that the majority of Ghanaians are still living in poverty because the nation has visionless leaders.



BAI/SEA



