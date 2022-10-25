Some village chief can't insult us – Mensah Thompson hits back at Okyenhene

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has berated Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, for labelling critiques of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as 'uncivilised villagers and witches'.



Speaking in a Pan African TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Mensah Thompson described the Okyenhene as a village chief with no authority.



He said that the utterances of the chief only instigate the youth to turn against the chieftaincy institution in the country.



"We respect the chieftaincy institution; chiefs play a critical role. We know how chieftaincy has helped in the development of this country. The chieftaincy institution is a very revered institution. What the Okyenhene is doing is courting unwarranted anger against the institution.



"Because, when people are suffering, and they are complaining, and the person they are complaining to is playing adamant and you as his own chief, instead of you to call him and talk some sense into his head, you come and insult we the citizens complaining.



"We are not afraid of anybody. Some village chief cannot insult us. You don't have any authority anywhere. Kibi is a small village somewhere. Akyem Abuakwa is a small place somewhere. There are bigger chieftaincy authorities in this country," he said.



The ASEPA boss added that if the Okyehene wanted to enter into active politics, he should leave his palace.



The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, said that persons who have been criticising the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilised villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.



"We must appreciate the feat of the president and show him an appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



"Those insulting the president are children of villagers. They are uncivilised. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.



"Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won't bother me if they speak with sincerity, but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy," the chief said.



