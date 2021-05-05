Some pastors have vowed not to vote for Bawumia because he is a Muslim - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that some leading Pastors in Ghana are kicking against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and subsequently President of Ghana because he’s a Muslim.



Kennedy Agyapong says he belongs to a platform with some pastors and that the agenda these pastors are pushing is to make Bawumia unpopular.



He made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Oman FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



To him, that kind of division should not be allowed in a country like Ghana where democracy has grown because the country needs is a leader who can transform the fortunes of the people by creating jobs and ensuring better standard of living for the people.



“I’m on a platform where leading Pastors are and they say they will not vote for Bawumia because he is a Muslim. I’ve seen a platform and this is how they’ve started it. Anybody who qualifies be it a muslim or a christian, lead this country. We need employment, the youth don’t have jobs because if you look at the number of students been churn out on a yearly base, we don’t get jobs to commensurate.



"We need people who can create jobs for the youth to get jobs. Once you can lead this country we don’t have a problem, let’s stop this division.”



