Some SHS can be listed on the stock market - Dr Sam Ankrah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An independent presidential hopeful, Dr Sam Ankrah, has suggested that some high-earning Senior High schools (SHS) in Ghana should be listed on the stock market to reduce the burden on the government.



According to him, schools like Prempeh College, Achimota, and Adisadel College should be offloaded to interested parties, including alumni, who can buy shares and take over the management of these institutions.



Dr Ankrah argues that this move is necessary to maintain the quality of education in these schools, as currently, the government-funded system ‘Free SHS’ is unable to provide sufficient resources.



“We need to offload our high-earned school. Schools like Prempeh College, Achimota, Adisadel College, all these schools should be offloaded to the old boys and anybody with interest to buy into it.



“Let them buy shares into it and then they run the schools. We should flow the school on the stock exchange,” he explained.



He continued to say that “There is nowhere in the world where you go to boarding school for free, lets me be real here and you want to maintain the novelty of the school. Right now, it’s free and it’s not quality. The quality goes down every day. Already the old boys are managing certain aspects of the schools”.



Dr Sam Ankrah also explained that government should retain some interest in these schools, however, the primary goal should be to maintain quality education.



He believes that by offloading the schools to those who have a genuine love and passion for them, the government can redirect funds to other pressing needs.



“It’s not going to be fully profitable; the government will not take their interest out of it entirely. The government probably will want to keep it that way. But what I am saying is for us to maintain the quality, we don’t have the means to pump monies into these public schools.



“So, offload it to the private sector, offload it to the people who have the passion and love for them to be able to take care of it and the then government now have funds to do other things,” he added.





