Some NPP bigwigs want the party to lose 2024 election so it can break away from Akufo-Addo – Dr Amakye

Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng, a senior political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has claimed that some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are hoping that the party loses the 2024 elections.



According to him, some of the NPP bigwigs have realised that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to have control of the party even after he leaves office.



These persons, he said, therefore want the party to lose the December 7 presidential elections so that the party can be weaned off the influence of President Akufo-Addo.



“There are some key members of the party who are praying on the quiet that they would lose the upcoming election so that the party can properly break away from Nana Addo’s hands.



“I think that there is some sort of stranglehold, there is an attempt to maintain control over the party even after he (Akufo-Addo) has left office. And I believe strongly that something like this is going on and some of the party members have realised it,” Dr Amakye said in an interview on Adom FM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



The academic added, “They don’t know how to go about it. Some of them are hoping, on the quiet, that they would lose the 2024 presidential election so that it would completely cut off Nana Addo’s influence”.



