Some Ghanaian leaders consult juju men - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has made a shocking revelation about the leaders in the country, claiming they consult "juju men" and fake pastors to help them win positions.



Kwesi Pratt made this comment while discussing the lynching of a 90-year old woman at Kafaga near Salaga in the Savannah Region.



The 90-year old woman was sentenced to death after a high priestess declared her to be a witch.



In a disturbing viral video, the elderly woman was seen sitting in the midst of some residents while they mercilessly whipped her with what is believed to be horse whips resulting in her death.



Following the barbaric act, the Police Service has mounted a search for the perpetrators who are reportedly at large.



The Police have placed a GHC 2000 reward for informants to disclose the hideout of the culprits.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Mr. Pratt believed the elderly woman was lynched because of superstitious beliefs.



According to him, the nation's leaders are also to blame for such incidents happening in Ghana.



He stated that instead of the leaders being a solution to this canker, they are rather helping it to fester because of a similar attitude they themselves have adopted.



"This is all based on evil beliefs. In this world, we have made up our minds that there are some people with supernatural eyes but it's established a lot of times that such person are usually liars. They're led by deceit and their insatiable desire for wealth . . . Those swarm of bad Pastors and fetish priests are destroying this country.



"Our leaders are part of the reasons why all this is still happening. The leaders also seek out juju men. Everybody knows they go to these juju men. Some of our leaders go to those 'asofo meko' (to mean the so-called Pastors). As we are nearing the 2020 elections, you'll see the rise of these 'asofo meko' giving prophecies about how they (leaders) will have victory," he said disgustingly.



Mr. Pratt further condemned the incident and asked the Police not to rest till they arrest all the culprits and ensure they face prosecution.





