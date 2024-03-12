Some Agenda 111 hospitals will be commissioned by the end of 2024 - Charles Bissue

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Some of the Agenda 111 projects currently being constructed by the government will be ready to be commissioned by the close of 2024. This is according to Charles Bissue, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Essikado-Ketan.



Agenda 111 was promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of putting up district and regional hospitals across the country.



He stated that the project will be a government priority to augment the number of hospitals in the country.



Four years after the president made that promise, none of the hospitals have been commissioned yet.



However, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue, in a report by onuafmonline.com, noted that the coming of Agenda 111 was the reason the National Cathedral project has stalled.



“So, the president made the right decision and said at the time that we did not anticipate COVID. In Italy, 40,000 people died where they have the best healthcare, arguably compared to us; they have better healthcare than us, but 40,000 people. I don’t think we had 40,000 people die here because of the way we managed it.



“And then he comes out with the decision that we are going to build 111 hospitals, and I believe this year, some of them will be commissioned. So, in our history, we haven’t done something like that,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Majority in Parliament, in November 2023, indicated that the government is going to commission the first 50 of the Agenda 111 hospitals by the middle of 2024.



