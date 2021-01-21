General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Solution to the problems of Zongos is not Astro Turfs – Suhuyini

Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Lawmaker of Tamale North

Lawmaker of Tamale North, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has disclosed that the solution to the teething problems of Zongo communities in the country is not the construction of Astro Turfs.



He argues that the Zongo Ministry before its establishment was expected to ensure that serious issues confronting residents of these areas are addressed considering the fact they were lagging in terms of development.



According to him, attempts by some elements in the current government to justify the establishment of the Zongo Ministry by claiming they constructed some Astro Turfs is baseless considering the expectations of these communities vis-à-vis the achievements chalked.



“When you talk about the problems in the Zongo and the expectation of the Zongo Ministry when it was set up and you are told the results is Astro turfs, you wonder if they really understand the problems of Zongos”, he revealed on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



While justifying calls for the scrapping of the Zongo Ministry for failing to live up to its mandate, he maintained that it only chalked one achievement in the four years of its establishment by beautifying the frontage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s private residence at Nima.



“He promised the people of Nima transformation with the creation of the Zongo Ministry in terms of drains, in terms of high-rise buildings…he promised he was going to transform Nima but you go through Nima and the only transformation you see is in front of his house. Beautiful transformation.



The President has fulfilled one of his promises of transforming the Zongos and that is beautifying his home. He has beautified the front of his house which he says is part of Zongo and that for me is the mission he set out to achieve”, he pointed out.