Society doesn’t care about MPs once they leave office – Joe Wise

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Joseph Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai, has stressed the need for Members of Parliament (MPs) to take control of their destinies, highlighting the lack of societal support for them once they leave office.



During a session commemorating the late Kwadwo Tawiah, a former MP for Kpandai, Joe Wise lamented the dire conditions faced by many former MPs after leaving Parliament.



He emphasized that society often overlooks their struggles and only acknowledges them in times of emergency or financial need.



“There have been several instances where former MPs are seen in miserable conditions, struggling to pay for hospital bills and support their families,” Joe Wise noted.



Echoing his sentiments, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, the MP for Asawase, highlighted the lack of camaraderie among MPs, noting that many are unaware of their colleagues’ personal lives and struggles.



“Life after Parliament is unbearable for many members,” Muntaka added, urging MPs to support each other regardless of political affiliations.



Meanwhile, Parliament suspended sitting on March 7 in light of the passing of Dr. John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister.



John Kumah passed at the age of 45 after battling a brief illness.



He is said to have died in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, on his way to Accra from the constituency.



Reports indicate that once in Accra he was to fly to Germany, where he was scheduled to receive medical treatment.