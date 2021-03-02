General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Social media users react to Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection by the Appointments Committee

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, jumped to the top spot of social media trends last night after he was rejected by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the nominations of Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have been rejected by the committee after their vetting.



The reports state that Oppong Nkrumah was rejected because some committee members believe he was dishonest with his answers on some key issues.



One issue that cost him outright disapproval was his connection with television station MX24.



It is believed that while Oppong Nkrumah denied any affiliation with the media house, some members of the committee are firm in their conviction that he is the owner of the company.



His role in the contempt charge of former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine by the seven justices of the Supreme Court sitting on the 2020 election petition has also been cited as a reason for his rejection.



On social media, there has been an overwhelming show of love for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



His supporters have criticized the NDC MPs for rejecting him and also sent him words of encouragement that he will eventually be passed.



The NDC supporters are happy that he is being shown his ‘smoothness level’.



Below are some tweets





The minority side of the vetting committee rejecting Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s nomination is not a matter of competence but a vile pursuit of personal vendetta.



Very petty & shameful! — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) March 1, 2021

Even before the vetting, they had sworn to reject Oppong nkrumah, ursula, hawa, ken, Amewu. ???? — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) March 1, 2021

You see the NPP never won the elections. How can you win the elections and still be struggling in govt.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah defense on Agyapa alone deserves the rejection



Well done NDC MPs pic.twitter.com/1RYLWlju6e — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) March 1, 2021

When I heard of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection by the NDC group... pic.twitter.com/bQ1dWAzu6T — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) March 1, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is going to be a Minister..Whether you like it or not..Lmao I'm not even bothered.. — Mr. Amoafo (@kwadwosheldon) March 1, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection is sad. I thought he did so well at the vetting. The reasons though seem understandable to me. — SuNg???? (@mabr3moaden) March 1, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah barely puts a foot wrong and I'm sure from the way he has done his job excellently, he became a target by the NDC MPs on the Committee. pic.twitter.com/uCQjQHZthA — okonko benjamin (@BenjaminOkonko) March 1, 2021

According to the NDC MP’s Kojo Oppong Nkrumah lied about MX24 and Oval Micro finance. The NDC MPs must bow their hand in shame? what shows that he lied. Otan hunu kwa pic.twitter.com/8LurbGesVe — Asante Clinton (@EliteKwaku) March 1, 2021

I am reluctant to join this Kojo Oppong Nkrumah rejection thing because, if the NDC MPs loose guard small p3 and he gets approved through other means, no be small trolling we go receive from 700 twitter. I will start my noise when everything is over. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XkQ09AXvRT — Mary Banks (@MBanks133) March 1, 2021

Chairman dey lie too much he deserves to be rejected.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah after seriously defending Agyapa thinks he will make his way.???????? pic.twitter.com/Fs0sHbiZe7 — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) March 1, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will be sworn in as the Information Minister. John Mahama and his NDC can file another petition at the supreme court. pic.twitter.com/mT95TFKiBm — sir Justice???????? (@justiceWinebia) March 1, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is their target.This shameful and grossly inept.NDC MPs lacks intellectual deficiency pic.twitter.com/pdFtKaBnvy — GyeNyame (@GyeNyam21352305) March 1, 2021

NDC MPs rejecting Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and other Ministers Designate is the best feeling ever. Some of these guys were overly arrogant. Just like look at KON’s posture during the vetting? As if he could approve his nomination all by himself to be a minister. Next time pic.twitter.com/82ldsunVtx — EKOW DJAN (@EkowDjan_) March 1, 2021