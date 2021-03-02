You are here: HomeNews2021 03 02Article 1193401

Social media users react to Oppong Nkrumah’s rejection by the Appointments Committee

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, jumped to the top spot of social media trends last night after he was rejected by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the nominations of Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have been rejected by the committee after their vetting.

The reports state that Oppong Nkrumah was rejected because some committee members believe he was dishonest with his answers on some key issues.

One issue that cost him outright disapproval was his connection with television station MX24.

It is believed that while Oppong Nkrumah denied any affiliation with the media house, some members of the committee are firm in their conviction that he is the owner of the company.

His role in the contempt charge of former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine by the seven justices of the Supreme Court sitting on the 2020 election petition has also been cited as a reason for his rejection.

On social media, there has been an overwhelming show of love for Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

His supporters have criticized the NDC MPs for rejecting him and also sent him words of encouragement that he will eventually be passed.

The NDC supporters are happy that he is being shown his ‘smoothness level’.

