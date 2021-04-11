You are here: HomeNews2021 04 11Article 1229410

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Social media users attack Akufo-Addo for mourning Prince Philip while silent on Kasoa boy's murder

A statement issued by President Akufo-Addo mourning the death of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II was met with hostility from social media users.

Some social media users are unhappy that President Akufo-Addo has maintained a loud silence on key issues in the country, but was quick to send a message of condolence to The Queen and the British people.

The anger stems mainly from his silence on the murder of the 10-year-old boy in Kasoa by two teenagers - a very sad case which is trending.

Despite the case arresting the public’s attention and demands for regulation of preaching and miracles on radio and TV.

The social media comments have also resurrected the matter of the death of seven people during the 2020 elections - a matter the president has taken no action on to date.

President Akufo-Addo was also asked to comment on the current dumsor being experienced in the country.

