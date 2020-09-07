General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: GH Page

Social media reacts to the enstoolment of Chinese man as Chief at Kwahu Abetifi

Sun Qiang is the Nkosuohene of Kwahu Abetifi

The Ghanaian social media ‘region’ has expressed their disdain towards the Chiefs and people of Kwahu Abetifi for enstooling a Chinese man as Chief at their area.



News went widespread few hours ago that a Chinese national named SUN QIANG has been enstooled as a development chief (Nkosuohene) at Kwahu Abetifi, a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The enstoolment ceremony took place yesterday, 5th September 2020. A grand durbar was organized at the Kwawu Abetifi Palace to commemorate this special day.



The Chinese man owing to his enstoolment as the development chief (Nkosuohene) has been given the Ghanaian name(a Traditional stool name), Barima Kofi Ayeboafo.



Social media users after sighting pictures of the Chinese Man’s enstoolment ceremony has reacted.



Majority of them are angry at the Chief of Kwahu Abetifi whilst others couldn’t understand why a Chinese man would be made a chief in Ghana. For what reason?



Check below some comments by Social media users:



King Solo: “All is part of the new world order, HMMMM”



Agyekum Richmond Angelo: “Because of galamsey Chinese man is now Kontihene..ah well we move”



Justice Kofi Yeboah: “Nothing is wrong about it wae at my hometown our chief established the same chief in 2002 but White man built estate for us with cheap money to bought house”



Nana Toku: “This country de3 gymiee is in every corner!”



Oppong Eric: “When are Ghanaians going to change their minds about this foolishness do we blacks have chief in China, gimiiii saaaaa Ghana”



Hanny Obaapa Akomeah: “Hmmmmm I felt sad seeing that as a Kwahu??”



