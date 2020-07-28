General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Social media reactions to Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s outdooring as Mahama’s running mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama's running mate

A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their opinions on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) official outdooring of professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running.



The event which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Monday July 28, saw the former Education Minister deliver her maiden speech since her nomination as the running mate on July 6, 2020.



In delivering her speech she thanked the party and flagbearer for their decision to nominate her.



There has been a mix-bag of reactions on Facebook and Twitter following her speech and here is a compilation of a few of them:





They are promoting her more than their candidate. I like it.#JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/VvESPpRVWA — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) July 27, 2020

They were used by NPP to do their dirty propaganda & malign the good reputation of @JDMahama, a brother & proud son of Nothern Ghana.



Today they v been rendered useless & relegated by the same ppl whom they conspired for.



Truely, the God of JM is a living God.???? #JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/CJqvOG9jbf — Kwame Rudolf (@RudolfKwame) July 27, 2020

Yaanom can’t think far ???????? Enjoying Dem Confuse by Shatta wale in my ride this morning #ItsHer #PerfectPair #JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/Y8lMMPFZcx — Qwesi (@Qwesi25320907) July 28, 2020

