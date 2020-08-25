You are here: HomeNews2020 08 25Article 1042627

Social media divided over Mahama’s agenda for Okada

There is a sharp division on social media among Ghanaians over a promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, to regulate and legalise Okada if elected as President on December 7, 2020.

Mr Mahama explained in the Volta Region as part of his 2020 campaign tour of the region that the commercial use of motorbikes and tricycles as means transport will create jobs and reduce unemployment.

Ghana’s laws make it illegal for a motorbike to be used as a commercial means of transport, however, for about eight years, the use and popularity of Okadas have seen a sharp rise.

John Mahama’s position on the Okada business has generated both sharp criticisms and praise.

Proponents point to the number of jobs it will create and the ease of transport on Okada as reasons they back the proposal.

Critics say it is too risky and will make Ghana’s roads more chaotic.

