Social media divided over Mahama's agenda for Okada

Okada has been legalised in Nigeria

There is a sharp division on social media among Ghanaians over a promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, to regulate and legalise Okada if elected as President on December 7, 2020.



Mr Mahama explained in the Volta Region as part of his 2020 campaign tour of the region that the commercial use of motorbikes and tricycles as means transport will create jobs and reduce unemployment.



Ghana’s laws make it illegal for a motorbike to be used as a commercial means of transport, however, for about eight years, the use and popularity of Okadas have seen a sharp rise.



John Mahama’s position on the Okada business has generated both sharp criticisms and praise.



Proponents point to the number of jobs it will create and the ease of transport on Okada as reasons they back the proposal.



Critics say it is too risky and will make Ghana’s roads more chaotic.



GhanaWeb has sampled some views on Facebook and Twitter below.





An Okada rider makes an average sum of Gh50 a day. Assuming these riders work for 26 days in a month,.. Gh50 × 26 days.



Meaning a rider makes an average of Gh1300 a month.



From these calculations, it's fair to say okada business is more profitable than NABCO.#BawumiaLied — Kwame Rudolf (@RudolfKwame) August 25, 2020

Dangerous fashion ???????????? some hair styles are not for okada.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/lAVdpnW8GC — Paparazi (@RadioPaparazi) August 25, 2020

Majority of those who will be affected by the legalisation and regularization of Okada are not on Twitter. Ignore those East Legon and Cantonment analysis by the NPP "neutrals" ????



Okada is here to stay. We are learning from Rwanda #JoySMS#CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/ACiBATgX9q — Aga pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) August 24, 2020

Okada originated from Nigeria. Nigeria wanna ban the Okada for various reasons. Lagos State governor has banned Okada in Lagos State cos of accidents, proliferation of robbery etc etc. But Mahama says nah, i will legalize it cos i need 10,000 votes. WHAT IS WRONG WITH MAHAMA?? — Jack the Ripper. (@SammyBLM) August 23, 2020

#NPPGhostProjects Okada is here with us and as such we must legalize and regularize its operations.#NPPGhostProjects pic.twitter.com/IR2gpvO4vt — Emmanuel Ekobor Alueker (@Ekoboremmanuel) August 25, 2020

This is John Peter Amewu donating 400 bikes and helmets ?? to the Youth of Hohoe to do Okada business, this happened on the 2nd of September 2019.#Okada pic.twitter.com/j9znQ5dHZP — Mawuli Fugah (@FugahMawuli) August 25, 2020

I don't think okada localisation is a controversial issue. Essentially both political parties agree with it in principle. It is an issue simply because everything coming from an opponent has to be discredited regardless and that's Ghana's politics #CitiCBS — Agana Francis (Dazota) (@AganaFrancis) August 25, 2020

I am for the legalization of Okada. Recently, selected MA students of GIJ undertoo Comm for Social Change project. The focus was on the Okada Menace. Our findings were revealing. Most of these riders defy traffic regulations due to the constant harassment by the police. #CitiCBS — Won-Nalim, ?????. Chris???????? (@analimbeychris) August 25, 2020

We should definitely promote the use of cheaper forms of transportation but NEVER Okada. I think we should use the tricycles instead. Of course with close regulations. pic.twitter.com/AmSFHtAe5w — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) August 24, 2020

I was late to my wedding and it was an Okada that saved me and my bestman. It was a Catholic wedding and I couldn’t afford to be late! ?@eastsportsman? ?@benkoku? #cbs pic.twitter.com/JY0yerhPNF — Selase Atadja (@selsedrew) August 25, 2020

