General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Snoring’ state institutions are only awakened by demo – Kwaku Azar

Law professor and activist, Professor Kwaku Asare

Renowned Legal luminary and Accounting Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare known widely as Kwaku Azar believes Ghanaian state institutions are in slumber and only awaken when citizens resort to street demonstrations.



He singled out the Council of State, Peace Council, Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Chieftaincy, Media and others for shirking their responsibilities.



According to him, these institutions fail to feel the pain of victims and only exist to tell protesting victims to fall in line.



In a post on his Facebook page sighted by MyNewsGh.com about an impending reconstitution of a new parliament and dissolution of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic, he wrote “ Without the full conclave of MPs-elect, the “Habemus Speaker” proclamation on January 7, at 12:01AM or soon thereafter as the clerk may be heard, will ring hollow.



The silence of the Council of State, Peace Council, CHRAJ, NCCE, Chieftaincy, Media, etc. is evidence that our institutions only react when victims take to the streets. Our institutions cannot feel the pain of victims. They only exist to tell protesting victims to fall in line. #SALL has been gravely injured. There must be swift accountability. Da Yie!”



A statement from the Director of the Public Affairs of Parliament of Ghana Kate Addo has disclosed that the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will stand dissolved at midnight 6th January 2021.



“Parliament, mindful of the provisions in the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), and the 1992 Constitution has outlined programmes to mark the various activities that will dissolve the 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th Parliament to facilitate the swearing-in of the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana” She said in the signed statement.









