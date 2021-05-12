Small-scale miners wear red armbands to galamsey dialogue

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Members of the Ghana Small Scale Miners Association have worn red armbands at the Ashanti regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining activities to protest and express their displeasure over the way and manner the government is fighting illegal mining activities.



The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Association, Michael Adu Gyamfi told Class News’ Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, that their machines are being burnt by the Operation Halt 2 Team mandated to fight galamsey.



He also indicated some of their members have a genuine licence to work but are not being allowed to work.



The dialogue is being attended by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



Participants include organized small-scale mining companies and associations, mining companies, political parties, MMDCEs in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions, traditional authorities, the member of parliament and regional ministers in the four regions.



The first of the National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining was held from 14 to 15 April 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre, pursuant to the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate a national discourse to solicit diverse views so as to develop appropriate policy options for the small-scale mining subsector.



