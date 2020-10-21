Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Slain MP’s wife files nomination papers at EC to replace husband

play videoOphelia Hayford is to succeed her late husband in Parliament

Ophelia Mensah Hayford, one of the wives of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford, the immediate past MP for Mfantseman, has filed her nomination papers at the Electoral Commission to replace the husband in the December 7 parliamentary elections.



Speaking to journalists after filing her nomination papers, Ophelia Mensah Hayford indicated that she is overwhelmed by the support she has received since the demise of Ekow Quansah Hayford and this has helped her hold back her tears.



She explained that when elected on December 7, she will gladly continue the good works her late husband started that he was not able to finish.



“I have seen today that I have brave men behind me. Therefore, I urge you all that we should unite and protect the Mfantseman constituency, for, whatever Ekow Quansah Hayford did, we shall continue and victory shall be ours…” Ophelia Hayford told her supporters.



She later thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the entire NPP fraternity for having confidence in her to represent the people of Mfantseman.



Those who accompanied Ophelia Hayford to the EC office include Mavis Hawa Koomson, the MP for Awutu Senya East, and Alhaji Gibrine Adams, the Mfantseman NPP constituency chairman.





