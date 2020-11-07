Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

Sixteen Farmers receive awards in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis

MCE said the Assembly was able to control the spread of Army Worms

Mr Moses Roosevelt Arhin has received the best farmer award in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



He was presented with a motor tricycle, knapsack sprayer, five wellington boots, ten machetes and a bag of lime.



Fifteen other farmers were also awarded for their hard work and dedication towards the agricultural sector at the 36th farmer’s day celebration at Diabenekrom a suburb of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



Madam Mary Blay received the best female metropolitan farmer award and was presented with a NASCO table top fridge, knapsack sprayer, four pairs of wellington boots, four cutlasses, a bag of lime, half piece of wax print and a radio set.



The best young farmer award went to a 28-year-old Mr Richard Amankwaa Sackey, who received a bicycle, a knapsack sprayer, four cutlasses, two chairs, half piece of wax cloth, a radio set and a bag of lime.



Madam Faustina Quaicoe was awarded as the best physically challenged farmer and was presented with a double bed latex foam mattress.



Certificates were also presented to all the 16 award winners in addition to a cash prize of GHC500 each, with the Metropolitan best farmer getting GHC1,000.



Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, said this year's theme was apt as the Government was vigorously shifting the focus of agriculture in Ghana from a subsistence farming approach to a business and commercial activity.



He said Agriculture was just not farming but a business that involved a complete value chain.



Mr Issah bemoaned how successive governments formulated few policies aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector.



This, he noted, had resulted in many young persons shying away from agriculture.



He said the government was committed to policies that would make farming one of the most lucrative and enticing venture to engage in.



He commended the government for introducing the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and that 6,022 farmers made up of 4,272 males and 1,750 females in the Metropolis benefitted from 23,000 kg of maize seed, 20,000 grams of cabbage seeds and 3,000 grams of tomato seeds.



He said the farmers also benefitted from 11,688 bags of NPK fertilizers and 1,000 urea fertilizers at subsidized prices.



The MCE said the Assembly was able to control the spread of Army Worms, introduced the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and established a District Centre for Commerce, Agriculture and Technology (DCACT).



He said 50 individuals were also given six-Weeks old cockerels at subsidized prices, which are expected to cross the local birds to produce improved hybrids birds.



The MCE called on all to revisit the concept of backyard farming as it was a crucial means for surviving in the era of COVID-19 pandemic.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.