Six in 10 Ghanaians support higher taxes to fund youth-oriented programmes – Afrobarometer

The latest Afrobarometer report shows that a significant Ghanaian population would support the imposition of higher taxes to fund youth-oriented programmes.



According to the 2020 edition of the report, “six in 10 Ghanaians (60%) would ‘somewhat support’ or ‘strongly support’ higher taxes to fund programmes to help the youth.”



Afrobarometer is a pan-African survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.



Another key finding in the latest report is that a significant majority of Ghanaians, 59% say job creation would be the highest priority if the government could increase its spending to help the youth.



“Urban residents are more likely than their rural counterparts to cite job creation (65% vs 53%) and less likely to prioritise education (16% vs 24%). Likewise, educated citizens are more likely to prioritize job creation (69% among those with post-secondary education vs 47% among those with no formal education), and less likely to prioritise investment in education (17% vs 26%),” the report stated another key finding.



Also, unemployment and education are the most important problems that young Ghanaians aged 18 to 35 years want the government to address.



“Young adults are 14 and 5 percentage points, respectively, more likely than seniors to cite unemployment and education as their top priorities,” the report added.



The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), interviewed 2,400 adult Ghanaians between 16 September and 3 October 2019.





