Six illegal miners arrested in Dormaa in Special Police Operation

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

At least six illegal mining operators have been arrested in a joint security operation by the Dormaa East District Police Command, NADMO, the National Investigation Bureau and some assembly members led by the District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang.



The operation took place in two Communities in Dormaa East in the Bono Region, leading to the arrest of the suspects.



In 2022, the Dormaa East District Assembly launched “Operation End Galamsey Now” during which 14 illegal miners were arrested. Two of them have so far been sentenced to serve various terms of imprisonment according to the Dormaa East District Executive, Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman.



The latest operation saw six suspected illegal miners arrested in a joint security swoop in two communities within the Dormaa East District, Dormaa Akwamu and Atta-Obey.



Some of the equipment seized at the two sites were mainly shovels, pickaxes, and mattocks. At the time of the arrest, some of the suspects were actively engaged in illegal mining along the Supre River in Dormaa-Akwamu.



In an interview, the DCE for Dormaa East Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang said nine sites were visited by the team which led to the arrest of six people while three others fled.



Mr. Agyemang said the District Security Council will not relent in its efforts to clamp down on the activities of illegal miners in the district.



He commended President Akufo Addo, and Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr Agyemang Badu for the bold decision to fight against illegal mining.