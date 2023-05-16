Six communities destroyed by rainstorm in North East Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



Six communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have been destroyed by rainstorms that lasted for about 30 minutes.



The incident which occurred on Sunday (14 May 2023) has rendered many people homeless as their roofing sheets were carried away by the storm.



Roofing sheets together with the wood of the building were carried away from different homes to neighbouring houses causing havoc to their properties.



Some buildings including concrete structures have been brought down completely as a result of the downpour that was accompanied by a heavy storm.



The incident has also affected provision stores, schools, mosques, chop bars, saloons, and other structures in the six communities, thus, Tinguri, Yawoku, Gbani, Kpabgu, Gbeduri, and Tinkaya, all in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.



Some of the affected residents who spoke to GhanaWeb after the incident lamented that they have no place to lay their heads due to the destructive nature of their houses which have been completely ripped off.



A student in JHS 3 from Tinkaya said that she could not go to school because all six bedrooms in their house have been completely destroyed.



"We were sleeping at that time and the wind destroyed everything. I am a student and I am supposed to be in school by this time but because of the rain, I haven't gone to school.



"The rain has destroyed everything in our house. We are having six rooms but all of them have been destroyed," Haliu Hikimatu said.



Tia Mahama, a resident in Gbani whose bedroom had also been damaged said "It is a farming season right now and I don't know where to get the money and go and farm. So, now that my room has been destroyed I don't know where I am," he lamented.



Officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are yet to ascertain the damage caused in all the affected communities.



