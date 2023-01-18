Sitting on money without brains is like being on a refuse dump - Kwame Pianim jabs

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Renowned Economist Kwame Pianim has cryptically jabbed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration saying, ‘sitting on money without brain is just like sitting on refuse dump’.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo in one of his media interviews prior to the 2016 general elections made a famous quote “yete sika so nanso ekom di yen” to wit ‘we are sitting on money, yet we are hungry’.



The quote from then-candidate Akufo-Addo became very famous, and some say it was one of the contributory factors to his victory in that election.



However, speaking on the current economic situation and the government’s decision to introduce the Debt Exchange Programme on a Kumasi-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwame Pianim took President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners, saying those words have no value if wisdom is not applied to governance.



“You claim that we are sitting on money, but if you sit on money and you have no brain to manage the money, it would be better if you sit on a refuse dump. To me, I think we should find people to sit with and see how best we can manage the situation”. Kwame Pianim suggested.



Though the renowned economist failed to directly attribute the quote to the President, it is an indisputable fact he referred to the president because the quote is widely attributed to him.