Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Sissala West: 50% of basic schools study under dilapidated structures - Education Director

Correspondence from Upper West Region



About 50% of basic schools in the Sissala West District are studying under dilapidated structures, according to the District Director of Education, Mr. Adamah Abubakr.



This translates into about 30 basic schools in the district that are reeling in this fate.



Some of the schools include, Nyemti K.G (pupils study under sheds), Nyemti Primary, Gbarima K.G and Kankaduale Basic.



The rest that need urgent renovation are Fatchu Primary, Fielmua JHS, Fielmua Primary Block A, Gbal KG, Kaa Primary, Nemoro R/C JHS, Wiiro Basic, Zini JHS, Wuljua Primary among others.



In an interview with the District Director of Education, he indicated that the situation is very worrying, but has implored authorities and philanthropists to support to rehabilitate them to save the children from unforeseen circumstances.



GhanaWeb checks revealed that some of the schools had their roofs stripped off, doors and windows are broken down, cracked walls, old age buildings, deteriorated surfaces, shoddy structures and lack of classrooms popularly referred to as classes under trees among others.



According to him, some of the schools have been rehabilitated by the District Assembly but a chunk of them are still left unattended.



Following up to the District Assembly, the District Coordinating Director Mr. Abubakari Musah together with the District Assembly Engineer, Mr. D. A Yahusa he told GhanaWeb that the Assembly has always been financially constraint to carry out the needed rehabilitation across all the schools.



But has stated that the Assembly has always squizzed money for rehabilitation on a number of them depending on their severity.



Mr. Abubakari Musah has also bemoaned the lack of funds from the government purposely meant to undertake rehabilitation works on dilapidated structures.



Adding that, the District Assembly is sometimes compelled to use part of their District Development Funds to address some pressing infrastructure needs particularly renovations.



He has however assured that plans have been put in place to renovate some of the structures this year.











