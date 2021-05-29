Sir John was a survivor - Kwesi Pratt pay tribute

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has paid tribute to the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John who will, in the coming days, be bid farewell from the land of the living.



Sir John, who was also a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away last year after contracting the deadly Coronavirus.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt touted the good works and character of Sir John while he was alive.



He outlined how Sir John outperformed as the Forestry Commission CEO despite all efforts by his political opponents to have him dismissed from office.



Mr. Pratt made mention of Sir John's ability to employ a lot of people at the Commission and his interpersonal relationship with his political opponents.



He also alluded to the deceased's contempt of court during the 2016 election dispute at the Supreme Court which led to his summoning before the court to apologize and set free from serving any sentence.



To sum up his thoughts about the late politician, Kwesi Pratt emphasized; “Sir John was a survivor.”



