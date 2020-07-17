General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Sir John was a great friend, his demise painful - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has described late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John as a man who had great a heart.



Describing him as a great friend, he recounted how Sir John once called him and jokingly told him the NPP was preparing to take over power from them.



Koku Anyidoho told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that what makes Sir John’s death more painful is the fact that he died in July just like the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



He further described him as a fine politician, lawyer and a kind man whose demise would be felt.



The Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo was pronounced dead on Wednesday 1st July 2020.



He was said to have died from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus but the family has since denied the report by some media houses and online portals.









