Sir John undoubtedly deserves a befitting burial – Yamin

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former Deputy Minister for Ashanti Region, Joseph Yamin, has eulogized former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John.



The former CEO of the Forestry Commission who died last year after a short illness will be laid to rest at his hometown, Sakra Wonoo, in the Ashanti region, today.



Reminiscing his relationship with Sir John, Yamin, a former Deputy Minister for Sports, said the late legal practitioner was always there to help others irrespective of their political affiliation.



“He loves to call everyone niece/nephew regardless of his or her age. He had some sort of aura around him and if you don’t know him so well you might think he’s arrogant from afar, no- that is not his personality” Yamin told Power News.



The final funeral rites of Sir John commenced last night at the Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, in the Kwabre East District.



Residents of the community and politicians have lined up this morning to file past his remains.



President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to pay his last respect to his friend later in the day.



“I remember, NPP Hopeson Adorye assaulted NDC Communication person on radio and we took the case to court. Sir John “killed” the case at one point. He called me and asked that we drop the case and settle it out of court, he is a peacemaker and this is the person we are burying today. It’s sad, indeed he deserves a befitting burial.” he said.



The late Sir John is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a bout with Covid-19.