'Sika mpɛ dede' - Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his much awaited October 30 address on the state of the economy.
Among other things, he outlined the challenges that landed Ghana in the current economic state and followed up with some measures that his government was pursuing in order to reverse the slump and reset the economy on the path of growth.
He dedicated quite sometime to the issue of the currency depreciation and in seeking to buttress his point employed a French proverb.
He said: "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede.
"Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he stressed.
The Twi variant of the proverb, 'sika mpɛ dede' has caught fire on social media with people poking fun with it, others analyzing it whiles others are giving it an interpretation of their own.
Sika mp3 dede! Over to you my “Fellow Ghanaians” pic.twitter.com/e63zI2Onds— Ernest Arhinful (@khaptain4real) October 30, 2022
12 measures? ???? Nana Addo didn't read the speech you wrote for him oo...He read the one with sika mp3 dede???? pic.twitter.com/sUP7F1WJYW— Raphael Eyram (@RaphaelEyram) October 30, 2022
Looks like @stonebwoy knew this day was coming.— Paul Nyamador ???????? (@paulkplorla) October 30, 2022
"sika mpɛ dede" pic.twitter.com/SyJOBmLuNF
Sika mp3 dede. Shut up and suffer.— Kwame Dussey???? (@fatheranthoni) October 30, 2022
Sika mp3 dede, coming from someone who turned 2gh notes to coins— ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? (@Mzdelah) October 30, 2022
Sika mp3 dede ????????????????— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 31, 2022
I for feature this man la ????
So, Prez Akufo-Addo says he knows the increasing cost of living is a concern for Ghanaians, but money doesn't like noise so if we keep complaining about the crisis, there'll be unrest and we won't find money.— Mirpuri???? (@InterBoy1908) October 30, 2022
In summary, I KNOW YOU'RE SUFFERING BUT SIKA MP3 DEDE SO SHUT UP!!! ????
“Sika mp3 Dede”— DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 30, 2022
I knew this man was a fraud boy
“Sika mpε dede” s3 wati ? pic.twitter.com/w9Uo6mITJ4— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 30, 2022
l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit,— kofi (@kaywart) October 30, 2022
money does not like noise,
sika mpɛ dede
Showboy et al, 2022. Reviving the economy, pg 1.
Shall we observe a 1 hour nationwide silence tomorrow, to facilitate the rise of the cedi.— Ing Najeeb (@ingnajib) October 30, 2022
????♂️#Sikampɛdede
Sika mp3 dede
Our theme for 2023 is official— Enarya (@iamowusuaa) October 30, 2022
“Sika mp3 dede” ????????
Sika mp3 Dede !! ????????— BUILT DIFFERENT (@kobe_boujee88) October 30, 2022
“ Money does not like noise “ - Nana Addo to Ghanaians pic.twitter.com/kTl0C0mDft